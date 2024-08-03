Peplum power

Duggal says fitted trousers offer a professional look and wide-leg trousers lend a dramatic effect when worn with the peplum. He elaborates: “If the peplum is voluminous, pair it with slim-fitting bottoms. Conversely, wider-leg pants or skirts work well with a more fitted peplum. Playing with proportions for different body types is important. Likewise, you can pair a peplum top with high-waisted bottoms to make your legs look longer. If you have a short torso, consider a peplum dress or top with a high waistline.”