Radhika Merchant stuns in Manish Malhotra dress at Mameru ceremony

The Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities began with the mameru ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. To-be-bride Radhika Merchant was the cynosure of all eyes as she made her stunning entry at the Antilia for the Mameru ceremony in a custom Manish Malhotra creation adorned with 'Durga-shloka' embroidery. Here's everything you need to know about the outfit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 06:46 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 06:46 IST

Radhika Merchant looked ravishing in a bandhani lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra at the mameru ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The diva opted for the traditional lehenga that featured a luxurious Banarasi brocade fabric in a stunning rani pink shade.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

Her beautiful V-neck blouse was inspired by vintage Koti.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

The lehenga was embroidered with Durga Maa shlokas and 35 meters of bandhej fabric were used to create the ghagra.

Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain

Published 04 July 2024, 06:46 IST
Anant AmbaniRadhika MerchantfashionTrendingManish Malhotra

