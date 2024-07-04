Radhika Merchant stuns in Manish Malhotra dress at Mameru ceremony

Radhika Merchant looked ravishing in a bandhani lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra at the mameru ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai.
Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
The diva opted for the traditional lehenga that featured a luxurious Banarasi brocade fabric in a stunning rani pink shade.
Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Her beautiful V-neck blouse was inspired by vintage Koti.
Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
The lehenga was embroidered with Durga Maa shlokas and 35 meters of bandhej fabric were used to create the ghagra.
Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
Published 04 July 2024, 06:46 IST