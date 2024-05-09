Ranbir Kapoor's trendsetting look by Aalim Hakim takes social media by storm

The images depict Ranbir Kapoor exuding confidence and style. Ranbir, known for his impeccable sense of fashion and grooming, appears effortlessly chic in the pictures.

Known for his ability to tailor hairstyles to complement the unique features and personalities of his clients, Aalim Hakim has once again proven why he is a favourite among celebrities.

In the past, Aalim Hakim swooned everyone with his skillful craftsmanship on notable personalities like Rajinikanth, Varun Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Atlee and others.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy filming the upcoming mythological film Ramayana 1 and 2. He will then start working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.