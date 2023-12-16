Turn it on with red

In the world of fashion, the colour red is synonymous with energy and power. Red lipstick exudes confidence, red shoes evoke a sense of power, and a red dress is an embodiment of boldness and empowerment. Beyond individual style, many cultures associate red with positive energy and auspiciousness. It is also the festive colour for Christmas.
In the spirit of the season, here are five stylish ways to embrace the vibrancy of red.
Draped in crimson elegance
Go all out by embracing a head-to-toe red ensemble that can be as low-key or high-voltage as your mood desires. Whether it’s wide-leg linen trousers paired with a baggy sweatshirt, skirt or an ethnic statement made with a vibrant red handloom sari and matching blouse, you’ll undoubtedly become the life of any party.
If the monochromatic look feels a bit too intense, break it up strategically with accessories in contrasting black, white or even pink.
Reds in moderation
Opt for a red mini dress or knee-length attire for a tasteful sartorial choice during the festive season. For those wary of a bold, bright red, consider tones deeper down the spectrum. A burgundy jacket can elegantly offset the intensity of a fire engine red dress. Experiment with contrasts, such as pairing a vivid red skirt with a chequered blouse in burgundy and black.
Use textures to your advantage - red in wool exudes a subtler hue compared to its silk counterpart. Stylists often play with textures to tone down vibrant colours.
Colour blocking
If an all-red ensemble feels too overpowering, introduce a single statement piece and pair it with complementary colours for a balanced look. A red shirt, for instance, can be effortlessly paired with black or white trousers or a skirt for a classic look.
Similarly, an ethnic ensemble gains sophistication by combining a red kurta with hues that either accentuate or tone down the vibrant red.
Red as an accent
For those hesitant to wear red but still want to incorporate the festive colour, consider accessories. From belts and earrings to neckwear, shoes, dupattas, stoles, handbags, sunglasses, or even buttons – opt for red accessories set against neutral tones like white, yellow, pink, beige, brown or a cool green.
Hint of scarlet drama
Create allure by strategically incorporating flashes of red into your outfit. Take inspiration from renowned shoe brands with signature red soles, offering tantalising glimpses of the colour. Whether it’s a subtle touch like red kantha stitches on a sedate brown tie and dye kurta or an overlay jacket with a red inner lining, play with flashes of red to elevate your style.
The ultimate punctuation of red, however, lies in the subtle, yet impactful touches of red lipstick and nail polish – ensuring you steal the spotlight, whatever the occasion.