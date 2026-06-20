Father’s Day 2026: How fatherhood is changing for ‘new age’ dads

<p>Fatherhood is changing fast. The image of a distant father figure who is the sole provider for the family and an authoritarian is fading away and getting replaced with one who is more actively present with the children and co-parent them alongside their partners.</p><p>As per some <a href="https://www.derekthompson.org/p/why-do-richer-dads-spend-more-time">global estimates</a>, there has been a significant rise in the time millennial fathers are spending with their children, with a study from the West claiming the average time has quadrupled over the last 50 years.</p><p>As for India, the men in the country have also been forced to change their perspective on childcare as their wives have become viable economic partners, noted a <a href="https://www.academia.edu/32049078/Kakars_Psychoanalytic_Interpretation_of_Indian_Childhood_The_Need_to_Emphasize_the_Father_and_Multiple_Caregivers_in_The_Socialization_Equation">2003 study</a>.</p><p>Experts have suggested that the change has been partly fueled by the Indian population moving away from agrarian society to the modern nuclear families.</p><p>Many fathers have started to see parenting as an important aspect of their personal identity, said a research from<a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2013/03/14/chapter-4-how-mothers-and-fathers-spend-their-time/"> </a><em><a href="https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2013/03/14/chapter-4-how-mothers-and-fathers-spend-their-time/">Pew Research Center</a>.</em></p><p>With an increased awareness of the psychological role of father in children’s overall well being, more studies on the role of fathers in a child’s life, changing economic and technological realities, the traditional ‘ideals’ of fatherhood have started to shapeshift into more caregiving roles.</p>.Dad's brain plays pivotal role in son's success.<p><strong>What has caused the change?</strong></p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.apa.org/pi/families/resources/changing-father?item=6">American Psychological Association</a>, </em>there have been multiple factors that have caused a shift in fatherhood.</p><p>Reportedly, in 1965, a typical married man spent no more than half an hour per day with their children but millennial fathers are spending around one hour 20 minutes with their kids. They are also indulging in activities like changing diapers, reading and playing with them and taking them to school.</p><p>Partly, this change is driven from changing economic roles where the father alone is no longer responsible for managing finances in a family unit. Hence, their duties have diversified within the family.</p><p>As per a study conducted by the <a href="https://www.apa.org/pi/families/resources/changing-father?item=6">National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) (Maryland, United States)</a>, fathers tend to be more involved in the family if they worked for fewer hours than a traditional father, and if they had positive psychological adjustment characteristics such as a high self-esteem and lesser feelings of hostility towards partners and other peers.</p><p>Also, some studies are identifying an emergence of ‘stay-at-home’ fathers which could be due to financial opportunities allowing work from home or a personal preference to opt for a caregiving role. In both cases, it is bringing fathers closer to the children.</p><p><strong>Indian fathers</strong></p><p>A study listed as <em><a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361365210_Culture_and_conduct_of_fatherhood_in_India_Are_they_in_synchrony">Culture and Conduct of fatherhood in India: Are they in synchrony </a></em><a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361365210_Culture_and_conduct_of_fatherhood_in_India_Are_they_in_synchrony">in </a><em><a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361365210_Culture_and_conduct_of_fatherhood_in_India_Are_they_in_synchrony">ResearchGate</a> </em>collected data of about 350 fathers based in Mumbai whose children were between ages 0 and 10 investigated the changing trends in fatherhood among Indian fathers.</p><p>They noted that although the notion around fatherhood is changing, a sizable number of fathers still view an ‘ideal father’ as one who provides economically and assumes the position of role model in the family, making key decisions within the unit. </p><p>However, scientists also found a discrepancy between their performance and their ‘ideal’ perception of what fatherhood should look like.</p><p>As per some <a href="https://www.derekthompson.org/p/why-do-richer-dads-spend-more-time">studies</a>, more time spent on phones and less on meeting people outdoors has also caused fathers to remain more present at home.</p><p>Also, adult leisure time has slowly shifted from public to home life, allowing fathers to get more involved with their children.</p><p>There is also growing evidence around the physiological changes that occur in fathers after childbirth and how they are dependent on the extent to which the father is involved in family life. This is enabling more fathers to take parenting more seriously than their ancestors.</p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://visionias.in/blog/current-affairs/india-records-major-gains-in-maternal-child-health-and-nutrition-in-nfhs-6">National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS 6)</a>, </em>mothers receiving at least four antenatal clinical visits have increased from 58.5 per cent to 65.2 per cent which also indirectly indicates an increased role of fathers before and during pregnancy.</p>