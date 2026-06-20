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Father’s Day 2026: How fatherhood is changing for ‘new age’ dads

As per some global estimates, there has been a significant rise in the time millennial fathers are spending with their children.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 13:19 IST
childrenparentingParenting tipsFathers' DayFatherParentparent child relationship

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