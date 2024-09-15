A fitness step-up at 35

And that’s where McMaschio Pereira Carvalho comes in. The young physiotherapist works with those who are in rehab from injuries or those who are looking to prevent injuries. For him, most people who come to a gym don’t understand how to train different kinds of muscles. “For example, people will train the muscles that are more aesthetically pleasing and neglect the muscles that are required to maintain a good posture,” he explains. Carvalho also recommends, just like TimTim, that a beginner should start with a trainer. “The point is not to be reliant on a personal trainer but to obtain an understanding of what you have to do and how,” he explains. There are a few important aspects he suggests: