A fitness step-up at 35

“I was 36 when I ran my first 5k marathon in May 2009. It started with a casual conversation with a coworker, who invited me to run one afternoon. Another colleague of mine and I signed up. We showed up and started running. By the time we finished 1 km, we were almost dead. I was extremely out of shape and just couldn't run a km those days," narrates Patrick Pitchappa.
The genial 51-year-old is long past those days when he couldn’t run 1 km. These days, Dubai-based Patrick practises for hours in that searing heat and spends his weekends completing 20 km or 30 km runs for fun. For fitness. And for the sheer joy of running.
Patrick may have come to running late, but he hasn’t stopped running since then. Running, for him, has become a life discipline — and marathon and endurance running gives him the motivation to push further each time. He is one among a new generation of Indians who are realising that it pays to move and invest in your body.
Especially because we aren’t as healthy as we should be in the first place. A Lancet study found that a staggering 101 million Indians, or 11.4 per cent of the population, are living with diabetes, and another 136 million could have pre-diabetes. Another Lancet study found that nearly 50 per cent of Indians engaged in ‘insufficient physical activity.’ About 254 million Indians are estimated to have obesity, and 185 million have high levels of LDL or 'bad' cholesterol.
Despite these alarming statistics, there’s been an explosion of fitness information—fitness influencers, online sessions, and articles that promise everything from a 'couch to 5k' transformation to getting 'ripped after 35.' With so many voices, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and unsure where to begin. A Google search for “Getting fit after 35” throws up millions of pages. People are also asking, “Is it possible to get in shape at 35?” “Can you get ripped after 35?” “Is 35 too late for the gym?” “How much should a 35-year-old workout?” It. Can. Be. Very. Confusing.
Get the basics right
TimTim Sharma, a top-performing athlete and ACE-certified trainer knows firsthand how confusing fitness advice can be. After sustaining an injury from ramping up her running too fast, she encountered conflicting advice from doctors and coaches.
This experience led her to take charge of her fitness journey, emphasising the importance of starting with a strong foundation. She learned about nutrition and started practising yoga, getting her certification in 2020. That was the start. TimTim is now an ACE-certified trainer who is also one of the top-performing athletes in the country.
She admits there is plenty of conflicting advice out there, which is why she stresses that it’s important to start right, especially if you haven’t ever worked out before. If you are looking to work with a fitness trainer, check for accreditations and certificates, she states. This will help you know that you have the fundamentals in place. “And this is extremely personal to me. Some people may relate to it; some people may not. For me, it is important that a trainer inspires and commands some sort of confidence. And for that, they must walk the talk.”
In India, the certification standards for fitness trainers are not as regulated as in the West. Some recognised certifications include:
* Sports Authority of India: Diploma in Sports Coaching
Bachelor’s or Master’s in Physical Education
* International Certifications: ACE (American Council of Exercise), ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine), ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association)
* Specialised Certification: K11 Fitness Academy certification, CrossFit Trainer Certificate
When it comes to finding yoga instructors, the path is relatively easier: You can choose a YCB or Yoga Certification Board-certified instructor to get the fundamentals right.
Good rapport critical
Apart from qualifications, TimTim suggests that a good trainer should have good communication skills. “You may know everything on this planet, but if you're not able to simplify and explain it to the person who's out there waiting for you to give instructions, and if you're not able to communicate, then having all that knowledge is pointless.” A good coach should also inspire you and have a process in place for your fitness journey. And just as with a therapist, having a good rapport with your trainer is equally critical. A therapist is not supposed to judge you, and TimTim feels that a good trainer will also do the same — offer you a safe space.
That safe space is just what Padmaja Konisetti finds in the gym. Padmaja loves going to the gym because it helps keep her accountable. What also clicked for her was finding a trainer who was not obsessed with weight on the scale. “Unfortunately, society puts a lot of focus on women's weight or how they look instead of building strength or encouraging us to focus on fitness in general.”
That’s the reason Padmaja loves her strength-training routines at the gym. She works out six days a week for an hour or so, and the biggest motivator for her comes from the sense of routine and stability that working out gives her. “I think late-30s wisdom is that when I work out, I feel much better. I can manage my emotions better. I think it's also that big win for the day, so that sense of achievement is definitely there.”
But not everyone may find a good trainer like Padmaja did. And not everyone may find the motivation and time to start working out, especially as the 30s and 40s may add additional responsibilities and pressures in terms of family or careers.
Holistic approach
TimTim says that it’s always okay to start small. “Have a holistic approach to fitness,” she advises. Incorporate some form of cardio. This could be simple cardio, like a brisk walk, to increase your heart rate. It can be rowing, cycling, running, trekking, or even climbing. “Also, work on the musculoskeletal system because the muscles help in movement and range of motion,” she suggests.
This equates to strength training along with some form of mobility through yoga or even animal flow exercises. Lastly, you should also work on the neuromuscular aspect of fitness, she says. Balance, coordination, reaction time, agility, and proprioception fall under neuromuscular fitness. The neuromuscular function typically declines with age, starting in the mid-30s. (Manini et al., 2013, Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences) This can lead to decreased muscle strength, power, and coordination.
Guidance and caution
And this is one area that yoga can be particularly helpful, says Sonal Shah, who teaches Hatha yoga and pilates. “Yoga emphasises the importance of breathing and flexibility, both of which are important for maintaining good health as we age.” There’s a misconception that yoga can only be practised at a certain age, she adds. Yoga is for everyone, and says that a spiritual, mentally, and physically challenging practice that anyone can benefit from, especially those who are starting their fitness journey in their 30s.
“Of course, older people should practise with caution because they often have tighter joints and more delicate bones. The teacher can modify the pose. Many senior people like to begin their yoga practice on a chair for strength and flexibility.” And India loves its yoga: About 200 million people are estimated to practise yoga. YouTube channels often have millions of subscribers, and apps like Asana Rebel provide a way to practice yoga from the comfort of your home. Still, both TimTim and Sonal suggest that it’s best to start under the guidance of an instructor to ensure correct adherence to form and technique and prevent injuries.
And that’s where McMaschio Pereira Carvalho comes in. The young physiotherapist works with those who are in rehab from injuries or those who are looking to prevent injuries. For him, most people who come to a gym don’t understand how to train different kinds of muscles. “For example, people will train the muscles that are more aesthetically pleasing and neglect the muscles that are required to maintain a good posture,” he explains. Carvalho also recommends, just like TimTim, that a beginner should start with a trainer. “The point is not to be reliant on a personal trainer but to obtain an understanding of what you have to do and how,” he explains. There are a few important aspects he suggests:
* Focus on the core.
* Mobility, flexibility, and strength all go hand in hand.
* Work on correcting postural issues. A lot of postural problems are caused by muscle imbalances.
* Start simple. Do what is easily accessible and slowly start to load your body with increased intensity.
* While there are apps and YouTube videos as well as Instagram reels, it’s best to start with a trainer.
* Incorporate a mobility program three times a week into your schedule.
TimTim adds that in the end, no matter what routine or program you follow, do so with understanding, not blindly. Don’t copy others — understand your own body’s needs. It’s better to underestimate your fitness level and build slowly. Keep turning up. Be consistent. Be relentless.
And then, age will not be a barrier to fitness. Holistic, well-rounded fitness is after all the key to leading longer, healthier lives.
For well-rounded fitness
* Aerobic exercise: 150 minutes/week
* Strength training: 2-3 sessions/week
* HIIT: 1-2 sessions/week, 15-20 minutes each
* Daily walking: 30 minutes
* Yoga or meditation: 15-20 minutes daily
* A balanced diet focusing on whole foods
* Mind-body exercises for balance and flexibility
Apart from these, aim for:
Consistency and gradual progression: Start with manageable goals and gradually increase intensity and duration. Aim for consistency rather than intensity initially.
Regular health check-ups: Annual physical examinations. Bone density scans for women (especially post-menopausal). Regular blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring.
Rest and recovery: Ensure adequate sleep (7-8 hours per night). Include rest days in your exercise routine.
Personalisation: Consult a fitness professional to tailor the program to individual needs.
A weekly fitness plan for 35-plus
Day 1: 30-minute walk
Day 2: Strength training
* Squats: 15 x 3
* Jumping Jacks: 30 x 3
* Modified Push-ups: 12 x 3
* Alternate Leg Reverse Lunges: 20 x 3
* Inchworm: 10 x 3
* Wall Sit: 40 seconds x 3
* Leg Raise: 12 x 3
Day 3: 30-minute walk
Day 4: Rest
Day 5: Strength (repeat)
Day 6: Walk/Jog: 40 mins (1 min walk, 1 min jog )
Day 7: Yoga: 20 Surya namaskaras
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. Readers are advised to consult a medical professional before starting a fitness regimen.