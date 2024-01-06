Commitment to fitness

Many times, your mind tells you that you are too sleepy or too tired to exercise. But exercise is precisely the fix. Tell yourself that you will give yourself a break the next time as a reward for exercising on that day. Keep postponing the reward till the routine is engrained. If you consider yoga time as a way to hang out with others from your batch jogging, that’s motivation for you. Some find it less intimidating to exercise if they don’t think of it as exercise and more as a way to hang out with people. Sometimes, all you need is a cheerleader or supporter who will motivate you to exercise.