Commitment to fitness

Last year, like many others, you may have resolved to exercise more in the New Year. Even if it was a resolution you made on the last day of 2023, it needs to be actioned immediately, on priority. So, it’s time to plan a regimen that will rejuvenate you and make you feel good about yourself.
Now, here comes the key question. Are you going to stick to your resolution? Here are some ways to ensure this year will be one in which you devote time for your fitness.
Convince yourself
The first step towards a consistent fitness regimen is unwavering conviction. Despite appearances of physical well-being, exercising contributes significantly to mental health and guards against lifestyle-induced ailments. Reflect deeply and pinpoint a compelling reason to commit to regular exercise, whether it be sculpting a six-pack, shedding a size, or prioritising holistic health and mental rejuvenation.
Choose your motivation wisely, laying a firm foundation for a steadfast exercise routine.
Set an attainable goal
Rather than framing vague resolutions, craft specific short-term and long-term goals. Instead of a broad commitment like ‘one hour of exercise daily’, opt for more tangible objectives, such as a ‘30-minute daily walk’.
Develop a realistic plan with goals like one-hour workouts three times a week. Allocate specific days and times for exercise, preferably in the morning. Consider long-term goals with gradual progression, starting with achievable milestones like jogging 2-5 km daily before escalating distances.
Put it on your calendar
While commitment is personal, placing your exercise routine on your calendar solidifies its importance. Create a recurring appointment, ensuring a consistent reminder to carve out time for exercise.
Find something you enjoy
The sustainability of your fitness routine hinges on activities you genuinely enjoy. Whether it’s jogging outdoors, weightlifting at the gym, Zumba or swimming, incorporate activities that bring joy into your routine.
Studies affirm that engaging in physical activities you find enjoyable enhances the likelihood of lasting commitment.
Work around your patterns
If you are an early riser, schedule your exercise time in the mornings. Else, evenings become the right time to hit the gym. If you feel lazy to do any exercise, keep some prompts that will be constant reminders for you. It could be a pair of dumbbells in plain sight or your walking shoes laced up and ready at the door, or anything else that could prompt you for the day. As the routine gets ingrained, you will need fewer reminders or prompts.
Reward yourself
Perhaps you loathe going to the gym but like the coffee shop near it. Reward yourself with a cup of coffee there if you exercise at the gym regularly for a given number of days. Motivation can come in any form.
Many times, your mind tells you that you are too sleepy or too tired to exercise. But exercise is precisely the fix. Tell yourself that you will give yourself a break the next time as a reward for exercising on that day. Keep postponing the reward till the routine is engrained. If you consider yoga time as a way to hang out with others from your batch jogging, that’s motivation for you. Some find it less intimidating to exercise if they don’t think of it as exercise and more as a way to hang out with people. Sometimes, all you need is a cheerleader or supporter who will motivate you to exercise.