Get your vitamins from your diet

Fat soluble vitamins include vitamins A, D, E and K. They are stored in the liver and tissues. Since they are soluble in fat, they are absorbed more easily by the body in the presence of fat that comes from the diet.
Vitamin A: This vitamin is stored as retinol in the body. Carotenoids (aka provitamin A) which are plant pigments, are converted to Vitamin A in the intestine. Vitamin A is involved in immune function, reproduction, vision, cell growth and differentiation. Animal foods like dairy, egg yolk, organ meats, fish are natural sources of Vitamin A. Carotenoids are found in dark, leafy greens, orange, and yellow-coloured fruits and vegetables (mango, papaya, pumpkin carrot) and get converted to Vitamin A in the body. Foods fortified with Vitamin A are also available.
Vitamin D: This vitamin is required for bone mineralisation. It promotes calcium absorption in the gut and helps prevent osteoporosis in adults. It also prevents rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. It has a role to play in the immune function and glucose metabolism. Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin by exposure to ultraviolet B radiation. The amount of the vitamin synthesized depends on factors such as season, air pollution, use of creams or sunscreen lotions, direct skin exposure. It is present in fatty fish, fish liver oil, egg yolk, mushrooms grown under the sun and fortified foods.
Vitamin E: It is a powerful antioxidant. This vitamin is involved in immune function and regulation of gene expression. It is present in almonds, safflower seeds, vegetable oils, invisible fat of cereals, soybean, whole channa and egg yolk.
Vitamin K: It is known for its role in clotting of blood. It also plays a role in modification of bone matrix and its turnover. Green, leafy vegetables are great sources of Vitamin K. Jowar, pulses, vegetables like pumpkin and green peas also contain this vitamin.
Include fat soluble vitamin containing foods in your diet to obtain these vitamins naturally. Since these vitamins are stored in the body, they can cause toxicity when taken in excess. Avoid supplements of fat soluble vitamins unless required or prescribed by your physician. Meet a qualified dietitian to help you get your vitamins naturally through foods.
(The author is a nutrition and wellness consultant)