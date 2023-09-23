Get your vitamins from your diet

Vitamin D: This vitamin is required for bone mineralisation. It promotes calcium absorption in the gut and helps prevent osteoporosis in adults. It also prevents rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. It has a role to play in the immune function and glucose metabolism. Vitamin D is synthesised in the skin by exposure to ultraviolet B radiation. The amount of the vitamin synthesized depends on factors such as season, air pollution, use of creams or sunscreen lotions, direct skin exposure. It is present in fatty fish, fish liver oil, egg yolk, mushrooms grown under the sun and fortified foods.