The positive vibes of whole body vibration

The apt solution was once again given by the scientists of Russia who developed an amazing concept of Whole Body Vibration (WBV). This brought back the cosmonauts to normalcy in terms of body mass and weight when they landed back on Earth. The use of WBV on spacemen produced astounding results. They were able to survive up to 420 days in outer space as opposed to the American spacemen, who could barely withstand the 120-day period. Do we know that this therapy can serve not only astronauts but also common people like us in innumerable ways?