A bitter addition to the concoction

Bitters were earlier only used in high-end hotels. This is where Yangdup Lama, 51, mixologist and co-owner of Sidecar, and Cocktails & Speakeasy in Delhi-NCR, got his first taste of a drink with bitters...at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he was working in 1995 when he was 22. They were consumed with lime soda or ginger ale because it was a great way to keep the tummy safe, he recalls. But what struck a chord was that the bitters were so flavourful that just a drop or two could do magic. “Bitters have been my favourite because it does two things: Keep the sweet component away and give a punch of flavour,” he says.