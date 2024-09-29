A culinary legacy shaped by women

Not many are aware that San Francisco's culinary landscape is deeply influenced by a long-standing legacy of women chefs and restaurants owned by women. These pioneering women have shaped the iconic city, especially its Bay Area's food scene, bringing about much innovation and creativity.

Take the story of chef Dominique Crenn. She is the first female chef in the US to earn two Michelin stars and author of the cookbook 'Atelier Crenn: Metamorphosis of Taste'. The French-born Crenn is famous for her creations such as Brittany Coast-style buckwheat crepes filled with lobster mushrooms, aged goat cheese and eggs.

Another chef who has single-handedly upped the Thai food game in San Francisco is Pim Techamuanvivit. Born and raised in Bangkok, Pim is famous for her Khao Mun Gai created from meat sourced locally sourced produce including meat from from local farms.

A must-mention name is that of Melissa Perello who is quite the star of San Francisco’s competitive fine dining scene. Her seasonally changing menus are creative and influenced by the Pacific Rim, with items like tagliatelle with sea urchin butter, jolly tomatoes, and shishito also appearing on the menu.

And finally, Preeti Mistry's a great story to recount. She went from working at the Google cafeteria to appearing on Top Chef to becoming one of the hottest young chefs in the Bay Area. Her creations such as tamarind coconut curry with cremini mushrooms and summer eggplant have a dedicated fanbase.