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A method to the masalas

Aromatic herbs such as parsley, coriander, mint or dill are better off added at the end of cooking – if you were to simmer them, the flavours are lost.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 19:16 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 19:16 IST
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