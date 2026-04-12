Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

A scoop of history

Another popular origin story is that the Persians made frozen desserts by pouring fruit juice into snow, and later came up with falooda aka faludeh.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 22:57 IST
FoodSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us