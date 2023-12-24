A sugarless twist to cocktails

Following the global Covid-19 outbreak, there has been a discernible change in people’s attitudes regarding health and their desire to lead a better lifestyle. People have been attempting to lead healthier lives by implementing regular exercise, whether at home or in a gym, as well as by eating better meals and adhering to better sleep schedules. We are moving away from the days of thoughtless excess and towards a more deliberate approach to our food and drink choices. Due to this change, there is a growing need for solutions that let consumers enjoy a drink without feeling guilty about consuming too much sugar.
The need for healthier drink options is a reflection of modern customers’ evolving preferences, according to Kunal Patel, general director of Monika Alcobev Limited.
He claims that as a result of their choices, individuals are becoming increasingly aware of their health and well-being.
The sugar problem
With the recent focus on the health risks of consuming large amounts of sugar, individuals are more inclined to turn to sugar substitutes. Overindulgence in sugar is associated with several health problems, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Although alcohol itself may not have much sugar, the use of mixers such as syrups, soda, and juices in traditional cocktails frequently results in a substantial amount of added sugar. Cocktail lovers are looking for ways to enjoy their favourite drink without sacrificing their health, as many people are looking to switch to healthier options.
Explaining the rise of these sugar-free cocktails, Amit Ghatak, CMO, Khemani Group says, “The growing concept of mindful drinking, with a focus on managing calorie intake, has given rise to the popularity of zero-sugar cocktails. These methods include incorporating low-calorie mixers, using natural sweeteners, reducing sugar content, and increasing the use of fresh ingredients in cocktails.”
A healthier option
The cocktail industry has embraced the trend of offering a variety of sugar-free choices in response to the increasing demand for sugar-free beverages. The days of artificial flavourings and sugar syrups are long gone. These days, bartenders are concentrating on creating and curating inventive, sugar-free beverages that appeal more to health-conscious consumers. Ansul Sanwal, General Manager, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Tavleen Chail adds, “Cocktails with no added sugar are more beneficial, especially for those trying to reduce their sugar intake. These drinks can work well with particular dietary regimens like keto or low-carb diets because they often have fewer calories.”
Amit says that some bars and mixologists have turned to natural sweeteners like stevia, monk fruit, or agave syrup as alternatives to traditional sugar syrups. He adds that bartenders have also started reducing the amount of sugar in their cocktail recipes, resulting in beverages that are less sweet but still bursting with flavour.
The right combination of ingredients and methods is essential for making sugar-free drinks. Bartenders are now utilising in-season, market-fresh fruits, herbs, and spices to infuse their concoctions with bright, organic flavours. While the use of sugar substitutes enables a precisely calibrated balance of tastes in each drink, the use of fresh ingredients not only improves the flavour but also adds a visual appeal, making each cocktail a work of art. It is also important to note that many people believe that the sugar-free trend is just the beginning of an era of conscious and healthy choices. Kunal Patel believes that this trend is more than just a passing fad and more a long-lasting change in the business. On similar lines, Keith Menon, co-owner of Circle, Goa, says that sipping on zero-sugar cocktails isn’t just a trend; it’s a conscious choice for a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle.
For those looking for a more sophisticated happy hour experience, sugarless cocktails provide a healthier, tastier, and visually appealing alternative. They symbolise a revolutionary journey in mixology, where the traditional and the new converge. One thing is certain, though, as the cocktail industry continues to meet consumer demand for sugar-free substitutes: mixology’s growth is far from over, and there are a plethora of intriguing sugar-free flavours just waiting to be discovered.
Mix it up but go sugar-free!
Circle Special
Timur Berry
Ingredients
3 Timur Berries soaked in either gin or vodka
Timur Caviar
Stevia
45ml of gin or vodka
60ml of soda
Crushed ice with Orange squeeze House bitters
Method
Start by placing 3 Timur Berries in a glass or container of your choice and pour either gin or vodka over the berries to soak them.
While the Timur Berries are soaking, you can prepare Timur Caviar if you have it.
In a separate glass, add stevia to your liking. Pour the soda into the glass and stir until the stevia is fully dissolved.
Once the Timur Berries have soaked for a few minutes, transfer them and the infused spirit into a cocktail shaker. Add the 45ml of gin or vodka from the soaking process and crushed ice to the shaker.
Shake well and strain it into a glass.
If you have Timur Caviar prepared, add a spoonful of it to the top of the cocktail. The Timur Caviar will provide a burst of Timur berry flavour.
Carefully pour the stevia-sweetened soda over the cocktail and squeeze a slice of fresh orange over the top of the cocktail.
Finish the cocktail by adding a few drops of house bitters for depth and complexity in flavour and enjoy!
(Courtesy Circle Hotel Goa.)
Devil’s
Coffee Break
Ingredients
2 oz Lucifer’s Gold Whisky
1 shot of Cold-Brew Coffee (unsweetened)
A few dashes of Chocolate Bitters
Orange (Garnish)
Method
In a mixing glass, combine Lucifer’s Gold Whisky, Cold-Brew Coffee, and Chocolate Bitters.
Add ice and stir until it’s chilled well.
Strain it in a rock glass.
Express the oils from an orange twist over the drink and garnish with the twist.
(Courtesy Monika Alcobev)
Bably, the Dark Knight
Ingredients
60ml vodka
60ml smoked pineapple juice
15ml honey syrup
1gm activated charcoal powder
10ml lime juice
Glassware: Coupe
Method
Chill the glass.
Smoke the pineapple juice with a smoke machine or a smoke top.
Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.
Shake well with ice. Remove the ice from the shaker and dry shake the cocktail mix well.
Place a big cube of ice into the glass.
Pour the cocktail into the glass.
Garnish with dehydrated pineapple slice or fresh pineapple slice.
(Courtesy Robin Lazar, GM and head mixologist at Gawky Goose, Bengaluru.)