A sugarless twist to cocktails

Method

 Start by placing 3 Timur Berries in a glass or container of your choice and pour either gin or vodka over the berries to soak them.

 While the Timur Berries are soaking, you can prepare Timur Caviar if you have it.

 In a separate glass, add stevia to your liking. Pour the soda into the glass and stir until the stevia is fully dissolved.

 Once the Timur Berries have soaked for a few minutes, transfer them and the infused spirit into a cocktail shaker. Add the 45ml of gin or vodka from the soaking process and crushed ice to the shaker.

 Shake well and strain it into a glass.

 If you have Timur Caviar prepared, add a spoonful of it to the top of the cocktail. The Timur Caviar will provide a burst of Timur berry flavour.

 Carefully pour the stevia-sweetened soda over the cocktail and squeeze a slice of fresh orange over the top of the cocktail.

 Finish the cocktail by adding a few drops of house bitters for depth and complexity in flavour and enjoy!

(Courtesy Circle Hotel Goa.)