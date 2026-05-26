A walk through Karnataka's culinary landscape

<p>When you think of Karnataka cuisine, what comes to mind? Mysuru masala dosa? Mangaluru bonda? Mudde saaru? Not many realise that the state's culinary landscape extends beyond these staples, as delicious and much-loved as they are. So when Chef Suresh Venkataramana of Oota Bangalore playfully asks, 'oota aita' (have you eaten yet?), it carries more than a mere cultural greeting. His dishes draw inspiration not only from roadside stalls but also from temple menus, coastal fare such as anjal fish fry, and south Karnataka favourites (think chicken sukke), as well as Kodagu delicacies such as wild-mushroom curries with akki rotti.</p>.No ‘galouti kebab, Avadhi biryani, nihari’ in UP’s ‘One District-One Cuisine’ scheme.<p>On May 29, the chef is offering this deeply personal, hyperlocal dining experience, rooted in everyday traditions, for a one-off Friday dinner at a five-star hotel in the city. The menu's highlights include Khara Boti, a slow-cooked lamb shank braised in its own juices; banana halwa; biscuit roti; and Appekai Troin, a mango aperitif flavoured with hing and jaggery.</p><p>"We travelled over 2,000 km, meeting people across the state, collecting recipes from homes and grandmothers, and understanding the culinary heart of Karnataka. Only then did we muster the courage to begin 'Oota Bangalore'," Chef Venkataramana told DHNS.</p> <p><em>Decked Out at Lapis Season 2: Episode 2, featuring Chef Suresh Venkataramana, is on May 29. For bookings, call The Oberoi on 25585858.</em></p>