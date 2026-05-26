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Homelifestylefood and drink

A walk through Karnataka's culinary landscape

The dishes by Chef Suresh Venkataramana of Oota Bangalore draw inspiration not only from roadside stalls but also from temple menus, coastal fare such as anjal fish fry, and south Karnataka favourites.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:27 IST
lifestyleKarnataka NewsFoodSpecialsCuisine

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