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Homelifestylefood and drink

All rise! It’s pilaf time

What began in 1999 in Tashkent with just ‘five pots’, eponymous to Besh Qozon, has today grown into a culinary institution with outlets across the capital city.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:47 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecialsUzbekistan

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