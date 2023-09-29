Home
lifestyle food and drink

Apple Jalebi for a rainy day

Apples are batter-fried to perfection and teamed with a decadent rose ice-cream. This one isn’t to be missed.
Last Updated 29 September 2023

What do you do on a long weekend if you are not the type who likes travelling or going out on shopping sprees? Well, here’s an idea. Why not make something special to munch on. Perhaps an exotic dish to impress guests with? Now, here’s something you would love to indulge in and use to make a statement about your culinary expertise to your guests.

Apples are batter-fried to perfection and teamed with a decadent rose ice-cream. This one isn’t to be missed.

Here’s how you do it:

In a large bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, corn starch, salt, and instant yeast. Whisk it together, and then pour into a bowl of lukewarm water. Whisk it until combined.

Cut the apples into rings.

Coat the apples with the batter and fry them in ghee.

Soak the fried apples in the saffron syrup. And they are ready to be served.

(Published 29 September 2023)
