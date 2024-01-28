Big, bold flavours from a small island

Sri Lankan food without sambol, I would argue, is a meal without heart. It is related to a Malaysian and Indonesian ‘sambal’ and every meal in a Lankan household has at least one sambol dish. The idea behind eating a sambol is to eat a little bit of it with your meal; however, they are a big favourite of mine and I usually pile it on to my plate. Some sambols are fiery, some are healthy, almost all are super nutritious and primarily served raw. A lot of sambols in Sri Lanka have raw, grated coconut bases. Another key ingredient is lime; the juice is an essential part of finishing most sambol dishes. Most Sri Lankans use sambols as a method to eat nutritious, superfood leaves raw and get the best out of them. I urge you to read up, find greens available near you and use them by finely slicing them and mixing it with coconut and lime juice!