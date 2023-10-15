Breaking bread in Uzbekistan

A short queue of local kids patiently waits across a plain white door. I knock to find a man eating bread. In his broken English, he signals me to wait. Thanks to Google Translate I tell him, I am here to watch the process. He smiles and welcomes me in. Behind the door is a small makeshift bread-making factory that opens into a courtyard and Akhmal Mir’s home in Samarkand. His 70-year-old mother is busy weighing the dough, cutting it into pieces and making round shapes. This is one of the many bread-making factories in Uzbekistan that is a successful cottage industry. Uzbek bread locally known as non or lepeshka is sacred in the country. And it is especially so in Samarkand. Legend has it that a 14th-century emperor tried to reproduce the same bread in other cities of Uzbekistan by getting the flour, water and equipment from Samarkand. But failed to get the same taste because the air of Samarkand is very special.