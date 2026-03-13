<p>Fruit prices across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>have seen a sharp downfall due to bumper harvests and a disrupted export chain, resulting in large quantities of watermelons, muskmelons and bananas flooding the local fruit <em>mandis.</em></p><p>This problem of plenty has resulted in a low demand and a fall in the wholesale prices, causing the farmers to suffer loss.</p><p>The price of watermelon fell by Rs 7 per kg in a week and bananas by Rs 15, compared to last month. There has been an increase in supply of many seasonal fruits, with pineapple having the highest increase. </p><p>Traders are speculating the situation to be a combination of high local yields and an obstructed export cycle amid the West Asia conflict, resulting in these fruits having nowhere else to go and being pushed into the local markets, such as the K R Market in Bengaluru.</p><p>On the look of it, a bumper harvest is good news, however, logistics say otherwise. It seems beneficial for food security but creates a market oversupply, disrupting price cycles. The demand for the crop remains unchanged but the increased supply lowers the price, with farmers earning less for each crop they sell. </p>.Prices tumble as fruits flood Bengaluru markets after bumper harvest.<p><strong>Bumper harvest amid a failed export cycle</strong></p><p>It is understandable to think of bumper harvest as a consequence of disrupted export channels or even as an agricultural strategy to boost export cycles.</p><p>As per reports, many mango growers from Karnataka are looking at the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore to sell their yield due to the West Asia war.</p><p>But, bumper harvest is not entirely a deliberate agricultural move to increase export, and neither a sole aftermath of poor export. Very often, it acts as a catalyst, causing disruptions in the supply-demand chain.</p><p>Bumper harvest is an exceptionally large harvest that exceeds the usual yield for the crop, influenced by many factors, some of which can’t be controlled such as good rainfall, optimum temperature, soil health and pest control. </p><p>The governments can deliberately increase the production but a massive yield is often a culmination of both man-made and natural factors. </p><p><strong>Human involvement in a huge turnover</strong></p><p>Human involvement in the mass production of crops can happen in some ways:</p><ul><li><p>If many farms synchronise their harvest timing, a lot of fruits or crops will hit the market at the same time.</p></li><li><p>Using chemicals to fasten ripening of fruits or increase their size.</p></li><li><p>Using high-yield variety seeds for production.</p></li><li><p>Expanding irrigation infrastructure and introducing better technology.</p></li></ul><p>However, these factors alone cannot guarantee a huge turnover of crops. They are often assistive techniques used to have a good yield, conditionally if the environmental factors are favourable.</p><p><strong>Possibility of a 'mast' year</strong></p><p>Every few years, some trees and shrubs produce bumper fruits or seeds. Many times it is a protective defence against the natural predators that feed on these fruits. Producing a large yield ensures there are more fruits than animals can possibly eat.</p><p>For instance, mango trees produce an exceptionally high yield, typically occurring every two to five years. This evolutionary practice is seen among many other species. The year 2025 was considered a 'mast' year in some regions of the world. </p><p>To be a 'mast' year, there has to be favourable climatic conditions like good rainfall and good periods of sunlight for flowering.</p>