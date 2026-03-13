Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Bumper harvest, failed export cycle: Why are markets flooded with fruits amid West Asia conflict?

Bumper harvest is not entirely a deliberate agricultural move to increase exports
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 11:07 IST
BengaluruMSPWest AsiafruitsharvestCropprice drop

Follow us on :

Follow Us