Dal is the ultimate comfort food

“Almost all of us have positive associations with dal because we grew up being fed dal,” said Sarah Thankam Matthews, an Indian American novelist living in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. “Part of it is the emotional association of being fed something, and then there is the essential nature of what it is as a dish: warm, goopy and nourishing.”

Aisha Saeed, the Pakistani American author of the children’s book Bilal Cooks Daal, said that during her college days, dal was “my version of ramen” — cheap, filling and hard to mess up.

Saeed, who lives in Atlanta, didn’t realize just how widely beloved dal was until she published her book in 2019 and received hundreds of notes from students and parents who were overjoyed to see their childhood dish memorialized in literature.

The recipe for dal is endlessly flexible. Mo Sherifdeen, a travel marketer in Portland, Oregon, who is Sri Lankan American, has added ketchup to his to temper the spiciness. I’ve added sliced garlic to mine, or let the lentils thicken to the texture of refried beans and stuffed them in a tortilla. But it’s my mother’s simplest, 15-minute version— which requires just masoor dal (red lentils), turmeric, ghee, cumin seeds, asafetida and chile powder— that I find the most satisfying.

The method may vary, but the emotions it evokes are the same.

“When I am sad or when I am crying or when I am upset, I will have a bowl of dal and rice,” said Nithya Ruff, an Indian American technology executive in Raleigh, North Carolina. “You can train the palate at childhood, and that is what you associate with comfort. Anything you pick up after you grow up— it never takes that same status.”

Throughout my childhood, our family traveled often because of my mother’s job in the airline business. No matter where we were— and no matter how much we loved the food there— my father would eventually crave dal. Toward the end of the vacation, he’d retrieve the packets of instant dal in his suitcase, boil water in our hotel room and make himself a bowl.