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Dip into Chutney Lore: From red ants to ridge gourd

Explore the rich history and regional diversity of Indian chutneys, from Kerala’s tamarind chutney to exotic recipes with red ants, pirandai, ridge gourd peels, and festive concoctions.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 22:31 IST
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Representative image.

Representative image.

Ridgegourd chutney. Pic courtesy: Shanti Petiwala

Ridgegourd chutney. Pic courtesy: Shanti Petiwala 

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Published 28 March 2026, 22:31 IST
FoodSpecialsFeatureschutney

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