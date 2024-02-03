Do you really need a fat-free diet?

Is a fat-free diet good for health? Or is a high-fat diet better? Fat is the topic of eternal debate and discussion, especially when it comes to weight management. On the one hand we have ketogenic (keto) diet and VLCD (very low carb diet) which advocate high fat intake, and on the other hand we have low-fat diets and WFPB (whole food plant-based) diets which shun added fats and oils.