Do you really need a fat-free diet?

Is a fat-free diet good for health? Or is a high-fat diet better? Fat is the topic of eternal debate and discussion, especially when it comes to weight management. On the one hand we have ketogenic (keto) diet and VLCD (very low carb diet) which advocate high fat intake, and on the other hand we have low-fat diets and WFPB (whole food plant-based) diets which shun added fats and oils.
To be on a completely fat-free diet, you need to not only avoid fried foods, high-fat gravies and other fatty foods, but also avoid all foods that are naturally high in fat – nuts, seeds, dairy, egg and meats. Secondly, fat is still available in small quantities in other natural sources like cereals, pulses, spices etc. In reality a 100 per cent fat-free diet is almost impossible and impractical.
The reason that most people are afraid to use fat is because excessive intake of fat contributes to inflammation, fatty liver, heart disease, cancer, weight gain and diabetes.
Here are some facts about consumption of fat:
l Fat is one of the three essential macronutrients, alongside protein and carbohydrates.
l It is present naturally in foods (invisible) or added as an ingredient (visible) during culinary processes.
l Fat supplies essential fatty acids which have to be obtained through food.
l It provides concentrated form of energy at nine calories per gram.
l Fat provides satiety and adds taste to dishes.
l It supports cell growth and cushions the vital organs, protecting them from injury.
l Fat layer which is just below the skin surface provides warmth.
l Fat ferries the fat-soluble vitamins – A, D, E and K – in the body.
l An excessive intake of saturated fat and trans fat has been implicated in disease. On the other hand, poly and mono unsaturated fats are considered better for health, although in small quantities. Nuts, seeds and fish are naturally high in unsaturated fats.
l It’s important to keep the visible fat (oil, ghee and butter) intake at a minimal quantity – five teaspoons or less per day per adult.
So, a fat-free diet is uncalled for and so is a high-fat intake. If visible fat is unavailable, invisible fat can be consumed through foods. Make sure, you get some amount of fat through food daily.
(The author is a nutrition and wellness consultant)