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Homelifestylefood and drink

Durban dish, desi twist

A hollowed bread loaf tells the story of migrant ingenuity and adapted flavours — the Indian community in South Africa transformed the curry into a portable meal that has become one of the country's most iconic street foods, writes Raul Dias.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:54 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 19:54 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecials

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