Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Earthy flavour of the lotus stem

Health-wise, the lotus root is known to be rich in vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 19:58 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us