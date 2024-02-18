Eat, drink, relish your cuppa

Caffeine consumption inevitably comes with a few warnings as it may cause side effects such as lack of sleep and overall jitteriness in a heavy coffee drinker. However, with the fourth wave of coffee culture, food and beverage experts have realised the potential demand for items that give the essence of coffee without adding too much caffeine to one’s diet. And we are not just talking about desserts. Arun Karara, executive chef at Sorano in Kolkata says that his dish, Ristretto Grilled Chicken with Cappuccino of Wild Mushrooms uses coffee in two different ways. “The idea was to amalgamate the basic flavour combination of mushroom-coffee-chicken and come up with a comforting, earthy yet robustly flavourful dish,” Kanara explains. Ideally, a lunch item, but decaffeinated coffee can be used to make it suitable for dinner as well. Similarly, innovation in coffee-based food has started catching the attention of quirky restaurateurs as well as speciality coffee brands like Araku Coffee which often curates Chef’s Table experiences for its estate guests. Rahul Sharma, the head chef at Araku Coffee shares insights about the balancing act of using coffee in food. “An important thing to remember when cooking with coffee for savoury is that coffee is naturally sweet, one should make sure to elevate its flavour rather than overpower it. There should be an interesting and complementing combination of ingredients that helps bind the flavour of coffee,” according to Sharma. Coffee roasters are experimenting with market penetration tactics. While Blue Tokai has developed B2B partners across 75 cities, Roastery Coffee House has taken speciality coffee to five Indian cities and Helsinki in Finland with sustainable sourcing at the heart of its appeal. The search for coffee-infused food has still a long way to go. “We do a lot of food pairings to go with our coffee and offer guidance to those who may need help to decide,” chimes Nishant Sinha, founder of Roastery Coffee. “Our decision to expand to Finland stems from a shared passion for premium coffee between the two countries,” he explains. The brand sold 250 packets of freshly roasted coffee beans in just three days and over 200 cups of speciality coffee through a pop-up with Iso Roobertinkatu 30 in Helsinki. Coffee consumption has grown with speciality coffee making its way into Tier 2 and 3 towns in India. Drinking coffee as a family has caught on too, with youngsters influencing decisions on ambient places to visit for a new experience with their family. The City of Joy, Kolkata, has woken up to tastefully crafted coffee drinks as well. Salt Lake-based Potboiler serves an intriguing citrus brew called Orange Palace, which promises to be everything citrus, but well-balanced with espresso. Similarly in Nagpur, Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters is running three happening outlets, with a delightful menu to choose from.