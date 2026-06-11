Benne dosa, donne biryani, craft cocktails: Bengaluru named among world's best food cities

<p>This year, Bengaluru secured the 13th position in <em>Time Out</em>'s "Top 20 Best Food Cities in the World" list, making it the only Indian city to feature in the global ranking.</p><p>From crispy dosas served at old tiffin rooms to donne biryani offered at military hotels and a thriving craft brewery culture-- has earned Bengaluru a global recognition for its diverse culinary landscape and vibrant restaurant scene.</p><p>The <em>Time Out</em> publication based its ranking on a survey of more than 24,000 locals around the world, while also seeking insights from its global network of chefs, editors and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food">food</a> critics. Residents rated their cities' food scenes across 18 different criteria, including quality, affordability and diversity.</p><p>Benne dosa, donne biryani and kokum-infused cocktails are among the culinary experiences that define the city and are hard for any Bengalurean to miss out.</p>.A walk through Karnataka's culinary landscape.<p>According to the publication, 82 per cent of Bengalureans described the city's dining scene as "good" or "amazing," while nearly half said it was "exciting."</p><p>The publication highlighted Bengaluru's cuisine as diverse and deeply rooted in local food culture, pointing to several bucket-list venues that define the city's food identity.</p>.<p>"At Vidyarthi Bhavan, waiters weave through packed tables balancing benne masala dosas slick with butter, while CTR and Brahmin's Coffee Bar still draw crowds for fluffy idlis, crisp vadas and coconut chutney people practically drink," <em>Time Out</em> wrote, adding that "Bengaluru belongs to breakfast" while highlighting the city's standing-up eating culture.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donne-biryani">Donne biryani</a>, especially the versions served at Shivajinagar's Muslim military hotels in dried palm-leaf bowls with generous spice and ghee, was described as one of the city's proudest culinary inventions.</p>.<p>The ranking also highlighted Bengaluru's late-night food scene, ranging from bustling street-food trails to 24-hour tiffin outlets.</p>.Cuisines of Karnataka - S1 | Donne Biryani - Bengaluru's own biryani.<p>The city also earned praise for its cocktail culture, with mixology bars such as LUPA and Soka featuring regional infusions like kokum and tamarind.</p>.<p>The publication noted that 49 per cent of respondents rated drinks in the city as affordable, while its frothy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/filter-coffee">filter coffee</a> received a 78 per cent approval rating, claiming it as an inexpensive option.</p>.<p>The recognition places Bengaluru alongside some of the world's most celebrated culinary destinations, while ranking Lima, Peru, as the world's top food city in its third annual culinary list.</p>