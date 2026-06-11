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Homelifestylefood and drink

Benne dosa, donne biryani, craft cocktails: Bengaluru named among world's best food cities

Benne dosa, donne biryani and kokum-infused cocktails are among the culinary experiences that define the city and are hard for any Bengalurean to miss out.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:27 IST
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Brahmin's Coffee Bar

Brahmin's Coffee Bar

Credit: FB/@Reju George

File photo for representational purposes.

File photo for representational purposes.

Credit: iStock Photo

File photo for representational purposes.

File photo for representational purposes.

Credit: iStock Photo

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Published 11 June 2026, 08:27 IST
lifestyleBengaluruFoodKarnataka cuisineDonne biryanidosafilter coffee

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