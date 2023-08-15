Food festival satiates Delhiites' ramen cravings

"As summer's warmth embraced us, the idea to offer a unique experience to our patrons blossomed. This gave birth to a novel concept -- a Ramen festival, a journey where health-conscious Asian flavors blend with innovation....This celebration isn't just about satisfying taste buds, it's an invitation to savor culture and tradition with every crafted spoonful. In this blend of gastronomy and innovation, we create stories and connections beyond the last slurp," Saurabh Khanijo, founder of Kylin, told PTI.