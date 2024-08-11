Food of the mountain gods!

In Ladakh, there is an interesting, almost pasta-like duo of indigenous noodles that take the top spot in the list of savoury dishes made here. The first one is called kyu and it is made from wheat dough and cooked in a warming stew along with yak meat. Chhutagi, another Ladakhi dumpling that came to the region via the Silk Road from Central Asia, is a bow tie-shaped dumpling (much like the Italian farfalle pasta) used in a soup that is made from meat and vegetables and is similar to thukpa. Chhutagi literally translates as “water bread” (chhu means “water” while tagi is “bread” in Ladakhi as mentioned earlier). But this carb fest isn’t all about the savoury, Ladakhi cuisine is also known for its sweet dumpling called pakchel mirku that is cooked into a warming dessert along with ghee and yes, more churrpi!