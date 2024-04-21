For a sip of distilled arrack

Known locally as arakku, Sri Lankan arrack has a history which dates back hundreds of years. Its production can be traced back to the 8th century with references to the spirit found in historical texts dating back to that period. It was first curated essentially for medicinal reasons and was even used as a form of currency in some regions. Today, the traditional spirit, distilled from the sap of coconut flowers, is unique to the island and is not to be confused with the anise-flavoured grape-based spirit, also called arrack, that abounds in the Middle East. It is also different from the wide range of rice wines grouped under the umbrella of ‘arak’ in various countries — from the tropics of Indonesia to the mountains of Nepal, each version of their arak has a local name of its own. In Sri Lanka, however, historic significance has played a major role in arraku slowly making a comeback, repackaged as cocktails that pique interest.