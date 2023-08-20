Foraging for flavour

Ranjini Rao
If you grew up in the 80s and 90s, you probably had a sprawling backyard garden, housing herb and vegetable parcels, wildflower patches and fruit-bearing trees, specifically here in the Garden City. There’s a paean I could sing unto mine, and I have vivid memories of the plants and trees that surrounded us in my childhood home, the flavours of their offerings exploding on my tongue, their resinous, gnarled or pebble-smooth stems, barks and trunks against my fingers and limbs. There were so many recipes that were birthed out of this garden, whether it was a Virgin Masala Mary that my mother concocted from a bunch of naati tomatoes, because she was out of lemons to make lemonade for guests, Papaya Jelly with the surplus of papayas our tree used to yield, or a Huli Tovve, a delicious, thick and creamy dal variety, made with a handful of hurriedly harvested wild greens or Berake Soppu, toor dal, and coconut milk. In that sense, foraging, which is gathering momentum today as a trend in urban and peri-urban areas, was inherently a part of our everyday lives, back then.
Hunting, gathering, foraging, have always been integral aspects of the peripheries of village and small town life. Especially during lean, non-agricultural periods, people in villages and small towns used to survive on foraged greens, roots, fruits and seeds. So many factors have contributed to the depletion of these pockets and practices, including top-soil erosion, climate change, and population explosion. Urban land has gone through its own shifts, with coconut groves and banana plantations, for instance, being destroyed and replaced with high-rise buildings. While rewilding is possibly the best way to restore some of that magic, there are other factors to consider, like the predominantly utilitarian mindset of present-day foragers (as
opposed to biospheric considerations), and weak links in not just nature-connectedness of urban populations, but also in the transmission of traditional ecological knowledge. There’s a big gap in the way the knowledge-practice matrix operates in the rural versus urban landscapes.
How do we redress this issue? Going out on a weekend to forage in the urban wild, armed with digital maps and botanical apps isn’t going to guide us in a holistic way, or enhance our nature-relatedness. Nor is attending a workshop on foraging, reading a book, or watching a documentary, if we think of these as educational activities in isolation. It requires a deeper understanding of the ecological impact of foraging, be it the selection of plant species and foraging locations, or the methods and quantities of foraged effects.
A comprehensive, lived experience in the rural ecosystem is crucial to getting a grip on all of these things, and to help us get up close and personal with local edible varieties of wild greens, berries, seeds and fruits.
As a start, I propose a simple experiment. Pick up a basket and wander around in your garden, if you’re lucky to have one. Or, visit a local farm. Study the wild plants you encounter. Chances are you’ll find everyone’s favourite the darling of fortuitous foragers — purslane, and may be, if you’re lucky, you’ll get a hold of tropical spiderwort (Gubbachhi Basale in Kannada), or black nightshade (Ganike or Kasi in Kannada) along with a bunch of its ripe berries. What I’m quite certain you’ll happen upon is the charming, clover-faced wood sorrel (Huli Soppu), and maybe
some tender fenugreek (Menthya Soppu), interspersed with the more hardy amaranth (Dantu or Harive Soppu), which you can then turn into a delicious salad, with a handful of other foraged wonders. My own garden patch has been bursting with naati and cherry tomatoes, and I’ve been slipping them into salads, rather than cook them, because they’re just so crisp and sweet. This salad is now pretty much a staple at home, although the flowers are a touch and go, based on what’s available in my garden, or in this particular case, a friend’s, from where I got some butterfly pea flowers. Try it, and engage with gardens and farms around you, as often as you can. Leave a small square of your garden patch alone for a few weeks, and watch as the rains work their magic on it — chances are some wild greens will sprout there and you’ll have a story to tell.
(Ranjini Rao is a communications professor, author, and podcaster, straddling multiple worlds in Bengaluru. She’s passionate about urban farming and sustainable living, and can mostly be found cooking and baking in her little kitchen where, surrounded by heirloom coffee kettles and mismatched tea cups, she finds her chi.)