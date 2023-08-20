Foraging for flavour

As a start, I propose a simple experiment. Pick up a basket and wander around in your garden, if you’re lucky to have one. Or, visit a local farm. Study the wild plants you encounter. Chances are you’ll find everyone’s favourite the darling of fortuitous foragers — purslane, and may be, if you’re lucky, you’ll get a hold of tropical spiderwort (Gubbachhi Basale in Kannada), or black nightshade (Ganike or Kasi in Kannada) along with a bunch of its ripe berries. What I’m quite certain you’ll happen upon is the charming, clover-faced wood sorrel (Huli Soppu), and maybe

some tender fenugreek (Menthya Soppu), interspersed with the more hardy amaranth (Dantu or Harive Soppu), which you can then turn into a delicious salad, with a handful of other foraged wonders. My own garden patch has been bursting with naati and cherry tomatoes, and I’ve been slipping them into salads, rather than cook them, because they’re just so crisp and sweet. This salad is now pretty much a staple at home, although the flowers are a touch and go, based on what’s available in my garden, or in this particular case, a friend’s, from where I got some butterfly pea flowers. Try it, and engage with gardens and farms around you, as often as you can. Leave a small square of your garden patch alone for a few weeks, and watch as the rains work their magic on it — chances are some wild greens will sprout there and you’ll have a story to tell.