From Chole Bhature to Butter Chicken: TasteAtlas' Top 10 Indian dishes

Mango Lassi: This cool drink tops the list and is made with canned mango pulp blended with milk, yogurt, and ice.
Chai Masala: Second on the list is Chai Masala. It is made with black tea, spices, sugar and milk and is basically chai simmered with spices, sugar and milk.
Garlic Naan: This is Indian bread made with all-purpose flour and spiced with garlic. It is served with different curries.
Amritsari Kulcha: This is a crisp fluffy bread which is served with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices.
Butter Chicken: It's a creamy, tomato-based curry that combines chicken pieces with rich, aromatic spices. This dish is best enjoyed with roti, naan and rice. This dish has secured fifth place on the list.
Hyderabad Biryani: Sixth on the list is Hyderabadi Biryani, made with basmati rice, meat (chicken, mutton, or fish), and a blend of spices including saffron, mint, and fried onions.
Shahi Paneer: Shahi Paneer is a popular vegetarian curry made from paneer cubes cooked in a creamy, aromatic gravy of tomatoes, onions, and rich spices. This secured the seventh place.
Chole Bhature: Deep-fried bread is served with spicy chickpea curry (chole) and is one of the popular dishes in North India and is preferred for breakfast. This dish features on the eighth spot.
Tandoori Chicken: Chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices, then grilled in a tandoor for a smoky and charred flavour. The dish is known for its vibrant red colour and tender, juicy meat and ranks ninth.
Korma: Tenth on the list is Korma, a flavourful curry cooked with a variety of spices, yogurt and sometimes meat. It's known for its deep red colour and aromatic taste, often served with rice or naan.
