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Homelifestylefood and drink

From trash to trend: How Indian chefs are turning kitchen scraps into gourmet flavors

Modern restaurants are dehydrating citrus peels, fermenting rinds, and resurrecting traditional, zero-waste Indian kitchen wisdom.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 00:23 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 00:23 IST
FoodSpecialsScrapPremium

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