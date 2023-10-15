Georgia’s fusion cuisine

Khachapuri: The first thing you’ll likely eat after setting foot in Georgia is Khachapuri — a gooey, cheese-filled bread that comes in more than a dozen different forms. It could be open or closed, pillowy soft or flaky like parathas, and with or without egg yolk. Part of its charm is that it varies by region. One of the most popular versions looks like a boat and is stuffed with local sulguni cheese and topped with an egg yolk and a cube of butter. The rule of thumb: Break the egg yolk and stir it into the soft, white cheese. Dab butter onto the crunchy crust and dig in.