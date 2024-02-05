Gobi Manchurian banned in this Indian town: Here's why

In a significant move towards food safety, Mapusa, a city in Goa, has imposed a ban on the sale of Gobi Manchurian at stalls and feasts. The Times of India reports that this decision stems from rising concerns over the use of synthetic colours and questions regarding the hygiene standards in the preparation of this popular dish.

Gobi Manchurian, a fusion dish known for its fiery red sauce and cauliflower florets, has been a long-standing favourite among food enthusiasts. However, health concerns have led to this drastic measure.

The Mapusa Municipal Council's action is not unprecedented in Goa. In 2022, during the celebrated Vasco Saptah fair at Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had advised the Mormugao Municipal Council to restrict stalls from selling this dish. This advice came on the heels of FDA raids aimed at reducing the prevalence of Gobi Manchurian, amid concerns about its preparation and ingredients.

This culinary crackdown places Gobi Manchurian at the center of a cultural and health debate. The dish, a local adaptation of the Chinese culinary style, has garnered immense popularity over the years, causing a clash between traditional local preferences and modern, popular choices.

The inception of Gobi Manchurian is an interesting tale. It traces its roots to the chicken version of the dish. Nelson Wang, a pioneer of Chinese cuisine in Mumbai, is credited with the creation of Chicken Manchurian in the 1970s. While catering at the Cricket Club of India, Mr. Wang was challenged to create something innovative. He responded by deep-frying chicken nuggets in a spicy cornflour batter and serving them either dry or in a tangy gravy. This gravy was a unique blend of soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and occasionally tomato sauce.

This recent ban in Mapusa reflects a growing consciousness about food safety and quality in Indian culinary practices. It underscores the importance of balancing popular tastes with health standards, a challenge faced by many cities embracing diverse and global cuisines.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)