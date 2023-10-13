Healthy snack for those on the go

Are you a person on the go all the time? And you keep skipping meals or looking for quick-fix snacks? Why not at least ensure your quick-fix snack is a healthy one? And what better choice than making it an egg dish? Egg is nutrient-rich and gives you many of the essentials you need with your diet. While it is never a good idea to skip meals and depend on snacks for your nutrition, a healthy snack is still a better option than junk food that only fills your stomach with no nutritional benefits. Here are four simple egg preparations that will not take much time, effort or ingredients. You can rustle them up, pack them and carry them conveniently with you. All you need is to take a break and munch on them when you are hungry between meal-times. This is a far healthier way to get the source of sustenance you need.Also, since these dishes are meant for a lunch box, you can even prepare them the previous night, keep them in the fridge and carry them with you as you rush to work in the morning.