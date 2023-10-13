Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Healthy snack for those on the go

While it is never a good idea to skip meals and depend on snacks for your nutrition, a healthy snack is still a better option than junk food that only fills your stomach with no nutritional benefits.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 23:52 IST

Follow Us

Are you a person on the go all the time? And you keep skipping meals or looking for quick-fix snacks? Why not at least ensure your quick-fix snack is a healthy one? And what better choice than making it an egg dish? Egg is nutrient-rich and gives you many of the essentials you need with your diet. While it is never a good idea to skip meals and depend on snacks for your nutrition, a healthy snack is still a better option than junk food that only fills your stomach with no nutritional benefits. Here are four simple egg preparations that will not take much time, effort or ingredients. You can rustle them up, pack them and carry them conveniently with you. All you need is to take a break and munch on them when you are hungry between meal-times. This is a far healthier way to get the source of sustenance you need.Also, since these dishes are meant for a lunch box, you can even prepare them the previous night, keep them in the fridge and carry them with you as you rush to work in the morning.

Egg chapati roll

What you need:

Two wheat chapatis or phulkas (prepared overnight)

Two eggs

One cup of finely-diced onions

Half a cup of finely diced tomatoes

Half a cup of grated carrot

One teaspoon each of finely-chopped green chilies and coriander leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

One tablespoon of oil

Method: Whisk the eggs in a large bowl and add all the ingredients listed into the beaten egg mixture. Heat a skillet and add the oil. Divide the egg-vegetable mixture equally and pour one portion on to the skillet. When it’s almost cooked, place a chapati on the omelet gently and allow the egg to set. Carefully flip the egg-chapati and after a few seconds, place it on a plate to cool down. Repeat with the other portion of the egg mixture. Once the egg-chapati has cooled down, roll it gently and pack it in the lunch box.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 23:52 IST)
lifestyleeggs

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT