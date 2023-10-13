Healthy snack for those on the go

Are you a person on the go all the time? And you keep skipping meals or looking for quick-fix snacks? Why not at least ensure your quick-fix snack is a healthy one? And what better choice than making it an egg dish? Egg is nutrient-rich and gives you many of the essentials you need with your diet. While it is never a good idea to skip meals and depend on snacks for your nutrition, a healthy snack is still a better option than junk food that only fills your stomach with no nutritional benefits. Here are four simple egg preparations that will not take much time, effort or ingredients. You can rustle them up, pack them and carry them conveniently with you. All you need is to take a break and munch on them when you are hungry between meal-times. This is a far healthier way to get the source of sustenance you need.Also, since these dishes are meant for a lunch box, you can even prepare them the previous night, keep them in the fridge and carry them with you as you rush to work in the morning.
Egg chapati roll
What you need:
Two wheat chapatis or phulkas (prepared overnight)
Two eggs
One cup of finely-diced onions
Half a cup of finely diced tomatoes
Half a cup of grated carrot
One teaspoon each of finely-chopped green chilies and coriander leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
One tablespoon of oil
Method: Whisk the eggs in a large bowl and add all the ingredients listed into the beaten egg mixture. Heat a skillet and add the oil. Divide the egg-vegetable mixture equally and pour one portion on to the skillet. When it’s almost cooked, place a chapati on the omelet gently and allow the egg to set. Carefully flip the egg-chapati and after a few seconds, place it on a plate to cool down. Repeat with the other portion of the egg mixture. Once the egg-chapati has cooled down, roll it gently and pack it in the lunch box.