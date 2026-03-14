<p><em>Chanda P Kumar</em></p>.<p>This isn’t your usual bar table on a Friday night. It’s a group of three friends, two of whom are busy scouring the menu for zero-proof cocktails and mocktails. Fortunately, today they don’t have to choose between a sugar high and ‘virgin’ labelled drinks. “We’ll have the Sober Picante,” says Arun Rao (name changed), ordering the non-alcoholic cocktail that mirrors the classic spicy tequila drink. </p>.<p>In his early 40s, this Bangalore-based supply chain manager had been hooked to the city’s favourite weekend ritual of catching up with friends over a drink for over twenty years. </p>.<p>Today, Arun is consciously avoiding alcohol and fried bar snacks. Unlike the Gen Z-led ‘Sober Curious’ movement, this was a necessary change driven by health concerns. Like him, many millennials in their late 30s and early 40s are increasingly discovering their health report indicating a fatty liver, cholesterol and other lifestyle-related disorders, triggering them to be more intentional in ordering at the bar. </p>.<p>As Dr Sunil Shenvi, Senior Consultant in GI, HPB & Multiorgan Transplantation at a leading Bengaluru hospital explains, “Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is part of a bigger cardiometabolic disorder seen predominantly increasing in 35-40 year olds today. Sedentary workstyle, obesity, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating, alcohol and smoking, among other things, are the causes. In fact, in a recent cross-sectional study involving IT employees in Hyderabad, 84.06 per cent employees had increased liver fat accumulation, indicating MAFLD.”</p>.PAWS & LIFE: Revelling in the comfort of the ordinary.<p>While the weekly whisky may be on pause, these consumers are rediscovering nightlife with friends over carefully crafted zero-proof cocktails and lighter bar snacks. Menus are evolving to be more inclusive and receptive to introducing better ingredients, mature flavour profiles, and low-calorie options. </p>.<p><strong>Zero-proof cocktails</strong></p>.<p>Zero-proof or non-alcoholic craft cocktails are all the rage today. Crafted with similar mixology techniques but blending botanical extracts, spices, bitters, and even non-alcoholic spirits, the new-age zero-proof cocktails come with grown-up flavours, topped with theatrics that rival their alcoholic counterparts. </p>.<p>“We are seeing more guests opt out of alcohol altogether on certain days. Our zero-proof and low-sugar beverage programme offers the same sense of craft, presentation, and flavour depth as our cocktails,” says Arun Kumar, Beverage Head, Ironhill India, a popular brewery that now serves refreshing low-sugar mocktails crafted from coconut water, chia seeds to ginger syrup for a unique twist.</p>.<p>“I’m not fond of sweet, fruity cocktails or mocktails. I usually stick to salted fresh lime or other muted flavours. Still, I’m very excited to try innovative, well-crafted zero-proof cocktails, now that I’m staying away from alcohol,” says Dinesh Atteery. The Dubai-based business development manager is a frequent visitor to Bengaluru, who adds that the city’s evolving craft-cocktail scene intrigues him far more than Dubai’s binge-drinking culture.</p>.<p>This new breed of health-conscious diners has also created opportunities for mixologists to innovate, experiment with native ingredients and flavours such as amla, chukku (dried ginger), peppercorn and turmeric too. Natural tisanes (herbal infusions) are also on the rise, such as hibiscus and clitoria tisanes, which add vibrant colour and flavour to replace sugar-loaded syrups. “When someone orders a Cold Fashioned or a Khus & Chilli at SOCIAL, they’re choosing flavour and mood, not opting out,” shares Jones Elish, Beverage Head, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd.</p>.<p><strong>Healthier munchies</strong></p>.<p>A chilled glass of beer is often accompanied by fried bar snacks. But these crispy, salty and indulgent foods do exactly what they are designed for — get you thirsty and dehydrated, leading to another drink that’s often alcohol. Today, the bar counters are recognising the need to add guilt-free and low-calorie options to serve up makhana (lotus seed), sprouts, seed mixes and assorted roasted nuts. “We are incorporating millet and legumes in our menu, such as millet crisps to replace potato wafers, and millet tostada with shredded chicken,” says Chef Tamoghna Chakraborty of DoubleTree by Hilton Whitefield, which recently opened Captain Chip’s Galley, an open-air cocktail venue. The hospitality chain has seen a noticeable 10–15 per cent shift in customer demand towards healthier options. </p>.<p>Bar menus are leaning towards lighter small-plates and street-style snacks such as chaat, sundal — boiled and tempered chickpeas, sushi rolls and char-grilled options. These easy-to-share bites pair well with drinks, without the guilt of indulging in deep-fried alternatives. </p>.<p>The industry unanimously feels that healthy food is often dismissed as bland, which comes as a great challenge and opportunity for chefs to rethink dishes that are good for the body and taste buds, too.</p>.<p><strong>Mindful menus</strong></p>.<p>‘Healthier choices’ is the buzzword today, and the food and beverage landscape is responding to cater to this lifestyle change. Slowly but surely, menus are evolving to give weightage to zero-proof cocktails and healthy food pairing. “These zero-proof drinks and light social food options exist on many menus today, but they’re often present without being properly positioned. Visibility, not availability, is the current gap,” says Suresh Vijayan, Assistant Restaurant Manager at Bangalore’s well-known bar Suzy Q.</p>.<p>While the industry is adding dedicated sections, seasonal specials, and appealing titles to menus, there’s still a real need for clear labelling, especially when it comes to calories, nutrients, and allergens.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“When I travel to the US, even a visit to some burger joints comes with clear nutritional information on calories, protein content, and more. That level of transparency is still largely absent in India. And even if they do, there remains the larger question of credibility. Without strong control and monitoring mechanisms, can we be sure the numbers truly reflect what’s on the plate? The same uncertainty applies to claims such as ‘organic’, where the label exists, but verification often does not,” Dr Shenvi says.</p>