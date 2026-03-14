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High on sobriety

In his early 40s, this Bangalore-based supply chain manager had been hooked to the city’s favourite weekend ritual of catching up with friends over a drink for over twenty years.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 19:13 IST
lifestyleSpecialsDrinks

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