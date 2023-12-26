Infographic | How India ordered on Swiggy and Zomato in 2023

Food delivery service Zomato revealed its annual food-ordering statistics, showing that biryani and pizza were the most popular choices, with orders exceeding 10.09 crore and 7.45 crore respectively.
Infographic showing how India ordered on Zomato in 2023.
Credit: Zomato
Zomato humorously noted that the total biryani orders for the year could stack up to the height of eight Qutub Minars in Delhi, and the pizza orders could spread across an area larger than five Eden Gardens cricket stadiums in Kolkata. Noodle bowls were the third favourite, with over 4.55 crore orders, enough to go around the earth's circumference 22 times.
Bengaluru topped the charts for the most breakfast orders, while Delhi was prominent for its late-night food requests. The largest single order, amounting to Rs 46,273, was placed in Bengaluru, whereas a record in Mumbai saw a single user ordering 121 times in one day. In an unusual instance, a Bengaluru customer sent 1,389 orders totalling Rs 6.6 lakh as gifts through Zomato.
Meanwhile, on Swiggy, biryani maintained its position as the most ordered dish for the eighth year in a row. In 2023, India's collectively saw 2.5 biriyanis ordered per second, with a ratio of 5.5 chicken biryanis for every one veg biryani. This biryani trend led to 2.49 million new users on Swiggy placing their first order for biryani.
Biryani searches on Swiggy hit a massive 4,030,827, underlining its consistent popularity. Hyderabad was identified as the biryani capital, with every sixth biryani order coming from the city. A devoted biryani fan in Hyderabad ordered 1,633 times throughout the year, averaging over four biryanis a day.
During the exciting India Vs. Pakistan World Cup match in October, a family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates of biryani in a single order. During this high-tension match, Swiggy saw over 250 biryani orders every minute.
(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)