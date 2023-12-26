Infographic | How India ordered on Swiggy and Zomato in 2023

Zomato humorously noted that the total biryani orders for the year could stack up to the height of eight Qutub Minars in Delhi, and the pizza orders could spread across an area larger than five Eden Gardens cricket stadiums in Kolkata. Noodle bowls were the third favourite, with over 4.55 crore orders, enough to go around the earth's circumference 22 times.

Bengaluru topped the charts for the most breakfast orders, while Delhi was prominent for its late-night food requests. The largest single order, amounting to Rs 46,273, was placed in Bengaluru, whereas a record in Mumbai saw a single user ordering 121 times in one day. In an unusual instance, a Bengaluru customer sent 1,389 orders totalling Rs 6.6 lakh as gifts through Zomato.