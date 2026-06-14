Ice cream on a leaf in streets of Amritsar

<p class="bodytext">It is minutes before noon. For 54-year-old Rajveer Kumar and his six associates, it’s rush hour at their modest home near Beri Gate in Amritsar. They are all set to step out and sell the ice cream they have just made. Like any other day, they start in the early hours of the morning, constantly and slowly stirring milk with sugar and cardamom over wood fire. Once the preparation solidifies into khoya, it is removed from the fire for cooling. This step is followed by transferring the khoya into wooden barrels with a thick layer of crushed ice mixed with salt. The process keeps it frozen for hours.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kumar and his colleagues are one of the few groups that have kept the humble leaf ice cream alive in Amritsar. The ice cream has been popular in the city from the pre-partition era. Locally known as patte wali cream, it’s served on a washed leaf. The leaves tied on the top of the barrels are an instant sign for customers, apart from the loud announcements from vendors, some of whom also call it malai baraf, because of the softness it delivers. It’s rich and creamy, and not too sweet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We call it gold because we pour in all our sincerity into making it, from choosing buffalo milk to avoiding artificial flavours or colours,” explains 40-year-old Chandan, who has been making this dessert for 20 years. </p>.Inside scoop: the 2,500-year history of ice-cream.<p class="bodytext">Recalls Pratibha Panghal, a retired school teacher and author, “I have fond memories of eating this delicious ice cream at Patti town near Amritsar where I grew up in the early 1970s. Like other children around, I knew the exact time of its arrival.” She adds, “It was never called ice cream then but malai baraf which soothed so many, and continues to do so.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">This ice cream tradition was common in the small towns and villages at one point but now it can only be spotted in Amritsar and some larger towns in north India. “Competition from global brands has impacted its popularity. But because it is such an invariable part of our culture, we should make sure to keep this dish alive,” observes S S Sohal, a local historian.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So, the next time you are in Amritsar, do give it a try! You can spot such vendors on the streets of the older parts of the city, including the ones around the Golden Temple.</p>