Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Ice cream on a leaf in streets of Amritsar

Kumar and his colleagues are one of the few groups that have kept the humble leaf ice cream alive in Amritsar.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 22:43 IST
AmritsarFoodIce cream

Follow us on :

Follow Us