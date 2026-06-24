India has a 'Dosa Capital' — Can you guess which city it is?

<p>Masala dosa, benne dosa, set dosa — "Anna, one extra dosa please!"</p><p>If just reading those words makes you crave a crispy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/on-food-delivery-apps-masala-dosa-is-topseller-1073338.html">dosa </a>and sense the irresistible aroma of one fresh off the tawa, you're undoubtedly a dosa lover. And if you're someone who enjoys this iconic South Indian delicacy, here's something you should know: India has a city that is widely regarded as the country's 'Dosa Capital'.</p><p>Do you already know which city holds the title? If not, and you're curious to find out, we've got you covered. </p>.Odette’s Chef-owner Julien Royer interview: ‘A customer named her baby after our restaurant’.<p>Before we spill the sambhar, how about a quick guess? The city is in southern India. Not exactly Sherlock-level detective work, we admit, but that's all you're getting for now.</p><p>Enough suspense — it's time to plate up the answer with some chutney and sambar.</p><p>India's 'Dosa Capital' is none other than Namma Bengaluru. From iconic darshinis to legendary eateries serving everything from benne dosas to paper roasts, the city has earned a reputation as the country's dosa <em>adda</em>.</p>.<p>Bengaluru's title as India's 'Dosa Capital' isn't without reason. According to <a href="https://www.swiggy.com/corporate/press-release/how-india-swiggyd-its-way-through-2024-a-deep-dive-into-the-nations-eatopia/">Swiggy's 2024 report</a>, the city ordered about 2.5 million masala dosas in a year. </p>.'Rs 150 for masala dosa, biryani might cost Rs 500': Bengaluru hoteliers hint at steep price rise as minimum wages & fuel prices increase .<p>The title feels fitting for a city which offers a variety of options. Whether it's a buttery benne dosa, a fluffy set dosa, a podi-spread masala dosa, a tasty neer dosa, a healthy ragi dosa, crisp paper dosa or a spicy onion dosa, Bengaluru has enough soothe every dosa lover's craving. </p>