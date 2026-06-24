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Homelifestylefood and drink

India has a 'Dosa Capital' — Can you guess which city it is?

The city is in southern India. Not exactly Sherlock-level detective work, we admit, but that's all you're getting for now.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:32 IST
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