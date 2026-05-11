India still wakes up to 'chai' but vibes on coffee: Survey on country’s most preferable caffeine drink

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India predominantly prefers tea over coffee, though coffee culture is rising with changing consumer habits.
Key points
• Tea dominance
69% of surveyed Indians prefer tea daily, with 45% consuming three or more cups. Tea remains the preferred caffeine drink across northern, eastern, and western regions.
• Coffee’s growing appeal
26% of respondents prefer coffee, driven by cafe culture, e-commerce, and health awareness. Southern India shows a higher coffee preference, exceeding 25% in both metro and non-metro areas.
• Consumer variety
Indians choose from branded tea (73%), local leaves (19%), and green tea (8%). For coffee, Nestlé Nescafé Instant and South Indian local coffee lead, with black coffee gaining popularity as a detox drink.
• Market shifts
Packaged tea is preferred to avoid adulteration, while green tea demand rises in urban areas. Coffee exports reached $1.8 billion in 2024-25, doubling over the past decade.
• Lifestyle integration
Caffeine drinks reduce stress and boost mindfulness, aligning with modern work-life demands. Cafes are hosting daytime events combining coffee with electronic music, reflecting evolving consumption trends.
Key statistics
69%
Tea preference among Indians
26%
Coffee preference among Indians
45%
Respondents consuming 3+ cups daily
USD 1.8 billion
Coffee exports value in 2024-25
More than doubled
Growth in coffee exports over a decade
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 11 May 2026, 14:10 IST