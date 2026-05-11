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India still wakes up to 'chai' but vibes on coffee: Survey on country’s most preferable caffeine drink

The study found that about 45 per cent of the respondents had more than three cups of tea or coffee almost everyday.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:10 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India still wakes up to 'chai' but vibes on coffee: Survey on country’s most preferable caffeine drink

In one line
India predominantly prefers tea over coffee, though coffee culture is rising with changing consumer habits.
Key points
Tea dominance
69% of surveyed Indians prefer tea daily, with 45% consuming three or more cups. Tea remains the preferred caffeine drink across northern, eastern, and western regions.
Coffee’s growing appeal
26% of respondents prefer coffee, driven by cafe culture, e-commerce, and health awareness. Southern India shows a higher coffee preference, exceeding 25% in both metro and non-metro areas.
Consumer variety
Indians choose from branded tea (73%), local leaves (19%), and green tea (8%). For coffee, Nestlé Nescafé Instant and South Indian local coffee lead, with black coffee gaining popularity as a detox drink.
Market shifts
Packaged tea is preferred to avoid adulteration, while green tea demand rises in urban areas. Coffee exports reached $1.8 billion in 2024-25, doubling over the past decade.
Lifestyle integration
Caffeine drinks reduce stress and boost mindfulness, aligning with modern work-life demands. Cafes are hosting daytime events combining coffee with electronic music, reflecting evolving consumption trends.
Key statistics
69%
Tea preference among Indians
26%
Coffee preference among Indians
45%
Respondents consuming 3+ cups daily
USD 1.8 billion
Coffee exports value in 2024-25
More than doubled
Growth in coffee exports over a decade
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewslifestyleteaCoffeesurveycoffee beanscaffeineDrinkcoffee blends

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