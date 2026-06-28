Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Indian chefs revive summer misfits to masterpieces

Yams, pumpkins, and bitter gourds are often dubbed boring vegetables but with some ingenuity, chefs are transforming them into exciting preparations like yamamole and kathal nihari.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 23:37 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecialsPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us