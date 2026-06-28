Indian chefs revive summer misfits to masterpieces

<p>“I misjudged,” admits Chef Vikas Seth (Sanchez) as he recalls a 2015 Ayurveda-led culinary retreat in Palakkad. He was tasked with recreating his famous guacamole that doesn’t use avocado but instead uses handpicked yams from the farm. While not a personal favourite from the basket of summer ‘misfits’, the root vegetable fit the bill. The real surprise came behind the burner.</p><p>“I hadn’t anticipated how fast it cooked, or how beautifully it yielded to minimalism and technique,” Chef Seth recalls. “A bit of charring, a smidgen of seasoning, a dash of lime, and voila, the first yamamole was born — a dish that travelled from the coconut groves of Kerala straight to his specials, and remained. Since then, his kitchens have regularly championed neglected produce, transforming beetroot leaves with garlic and sesame, and turning pumpkin leaves into a crunchy multi-layered chaat.</p><p>Chef Seth isn’t alone in this revisionist summer revolution. Chef Johnson Ebenezer (Farmlore) traces his respect for these ingredients to his days at the Taj Coromandel, when hyper-local, seasonal produce arrived at the hotel kitchen for free, meant for the Sunday buffet.</p><p>“Thanks to those complimentary vegetables, I realised soon that a barbecued ivy gourd (tindora) glazed with house-made sauce tastes just as good as a grilled zucchini,” says Chef Ebenezer.</p><p>“When we started Farmlore, it was a conscious decision to forgo exotic imports entirely for these misunderstood gems.” Today, at their peak of culinary brilliance, Farmlore continues to wow diners by woking new plates with the vegetables once hated.</p><p>Chef Avinandan Kundu (Sienna Store & Cafe) went a step further, turning childhood aversion into the very foundation of his hyper-seasonal, local restaurant. Bitters are the undisputed kings here.</p><p>“In our culture, the role of bitter foods like shukto (stew) and neem begun (stir fry) extends far beyond balancing taste — they possess curative virtues,” says Chef Kundu. “The fact that they cleanse the palate, ensuring that subsequent dishes taste better, is a bonus,” he adds.</p><p>The realisation that culinary technique can transform raw notes into precious tannins inspired Chef Shantanu Mehrotra (Indian Accent) to introduce two distinct iterations of bitter gourd: churan ka karela and meat ka karela. “While both are inspired by the home techniques that our mothers used to tame the bitterness, our effort is to keep that structural element intact so diners can enjoy the gourd’s true character,” Chef Shantanu explains. </p>.<p><strong>Back on fine dine menus</strong></p>.<p>This deep appreciation for structural brilliance has sparked a widespread return of summer misfits to fine dine menus. Whether it is Chef Ishijyot Singh Surri’s (Mulk) charred ridge gourd (torai) paired with smoked hung curd, peanut-chilli crunch, and burnt garlic oil, Chef Dhruv Oberoi’s (Hood, Bengaluru dining) ashgourd ajoblanco — a rich, garlicky almond and ash gourd soup finished with sweet-and-sour sherry vinegar and kataifi-wrapped smoked duck or Chef Manjit Singh’s (Holiday Inn Resort, Goa) basket of multi-textured breadfruit (neerphonos) fritters.</p><p>In fact, chefs using summer misfits isn’t just about showcasing their culinary prowess but a tribute to the inherent understanding of taste. A fitting example is Chef Manish Mehrotra’s (Nisaba) homage to rustic comfort with his kathal (jackfruit) phulka taco and kathal nihari, celebrating the fruit’s meat-like texture and ability to absorb deep spices.</p><p>Even classic continental forms are shifting; for Chef Simran Singh Thapar (The Leela Palace, Bengaluru), crunchy summer ratatouille is a dish built entirely as an ode to native texture and flavour. While traditional thali spaces have always quietly safeguarded these ingredients, their widespread penetration into modern commercial dining scene is a recent phenomenon.</p><p>“It goes beyond novelty or a popular trend,” explains Chef Suvaranjan Banerjee (Grand Mercure Bengaluru). “It bridges wellness consciousness, and a shifting consumer palate that is open to re-evaluating foods with history,” he adds.</p><p>Chef Thapar attributes this to a reawakening of the palate, driven by a fascinating intersection of evolutionary biology, neurology, and psychology. As we age, our palate naturally dulls to the sharp bitter sensations and challenging textures that made us reject these vegetables as children, explain Chef Thapar and Chef Mehrotra. The gut-mind connection ensures that the brain decides what you like and dislike, which in turn affects digestion. Combine that with a wave of nostalgia for disappearing foods from our childhood, and suddenly we are remarkably receptive, they elaborate.</p><p>Also, utilising these ingredients at their seasonal peak makes financial and environmental sense. “When produce comes to you in its prime, it requires minimal intervention, stays cost-effective, and delivers peak nutrition,” adds Chef Banerjee, who often finds new ways to introduce the produce into the staff meal before bringing it into a brunch menu, pop-up, or as a limited edition.</p>.<p><strong>Forgotten gems</strong></p>.<p>Chef Avani Sharma’s Karada cuisine pop-up at Watson’s Cantina features forgotten regional gems like bondya pathrade sukken (stuffed banana flowers) and gharan papadan chutney, which reimagines jackfruit through pickles and papad.</p><p>For Chef Amit Dash (The Westin Gurugram) the “spotlight” on regional foods is both seasonally and culturally attuned to our bodies. “They are readily available in local markets, carry an incredibly low carbon footprint, and are naturally prepped with nutrition that processed food and exotic produce can’t match, making them functional and primed for clean eating,” says Chef Dash.</p><p>Ultimately, though, says Chef Singh, this movement’s impetus lies in its cultural relevance. In times when, he says, “wellness has become the core centre of luxury, using traditional Indian food and indigenous ingredients has become the most sustainable approach to take.” And as these dishes vanish from domestic kitchens, chefs are stepping in to preserve the edible legacies that built us and will continue to do so. “What keeps this momentum alive is also the unquenchable creative fascination of working with a completely new canvas,” concludes Chef Surri. “The key here is minimalism and precise technique — not substitution,” he says.</p><p>It is a philosophy beautifully embodied by Chef Yogender Pal (Grand Hyatt Goa), whose deep-dive exploration of the humble pumpkin led to a recurring menu celebrating its rich, nutty sweetness, successfully turning an old household misfit into a guest favourite. Of course, there is always the satisfaction, say the chefs in unison, “of bringing goodness to the plate.”</p>.<p><em>(The author is a seasoned food columnist and curator of experiential dining experiences, pop-ups and retreats for chefs.)</em></p>