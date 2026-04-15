Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Ishwana: A seasonal culinary delight on the Arabian Sea coast

Locals identify two types of Ishwana: Hennu Ishwana (female) and Dandi Ishwana (male).
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
The Ishwana known for its rich taste. Photo by author
The Ishwana known for its rich taste. Photo by author
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Arabian SeaFoodgokarnaculinary culture

Follow us on :

Follow Us