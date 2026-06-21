Joys of jackfruit

<p>The jackfruit is truly versatile. Raw jackfruit can be worked into many savoury dishes, while the ripe variety is used in a wide range of desserts.</p>.<p>If you have raw jackfruit at home, you can use it for biryani after marinating the chopped fruit in yogurt and spices, and layering it with basmati rice. You can also use jackfruit chunks in tikkas and cutlets. Boiled jackfruit seeds are used in South Indian curries and sambars. A popular jackfruit recipe is the Sri Lankan curry, called polos ambula, made of tender, unripe jackfruit, skinned and cut into chunks. It uses spices and coconut milk with a dash of curry powder. Jackfruit is also thinly sliced and fried crisp into chips. Want something simpler? How about a typical Karnataka-style palya or stir-fry of jackfruit, with a seasoning of mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin and grated coconut?</p>.<p>You can also use jackfruit in a salad with other vegetables like cucumber, bell peppers and carrots, and a sprinkling of herbs. Raw jackfruit is used in Thai dishes such as Pad Prik King, where shredded raw jackfruit is stir-fried in a flavourful Thai red curry paste, ginger and kaffir lime leaves.</p>.<p>The raw version of jackfruit is rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, riboflavin, magnesium, and potassium. It is a good source of antioxidants. While the unripe version has a lower glycemic index of 40-50, the ripe and sweet variety has a higher GI of 75, so if you are diabetic, keep your consumption moderate to low. </p>.<p>Ripe jackfruit can be used for payasam/payasa, a traditional South Indian dessert made with the pulp of jackfruit, simmered with milk and jaggery. The fruit is also used to make halwa, sweet appams or crispy, fried dumplings made by grinding soaked rice, jackfruit and coconut, and pouring batter into a pan.</p>.<p><em>(</em><strong>What’s Cooking</strong> <em>shines the spotlight on a single ingredient, its nutritional qualities and the ways in which you can use it.)</em></p>