Kashmir’s wintry smoked fish phaere

Around 15 years ago, approximately 60 families residing in the Anchar area of Srinagar, adjacent to the freshwater Anchar Lake, made their livelihoods by preparing and selling smoked fish. A decade ago, a substantial number of women in Anchar were involved in the meticulous process of cleaning and smoking the fish. However, today, this tradition is upheld by only a handful of families, including Hafiza’s, whose family remains among the dedicated few in Anchar who continue to craft smoked fish. Hafiza describes the intricate process, emphasising that the fish are smoked only on sunny days, a crucial prerequisite for achieving the desired flavour. The entire procedure is time-consuming as it begins with cleaning the fish, followed by drying them under the winter sun for several hours before they undergo the smoking stage. Before smoking, the innards are removed, leaving the scales intact, as they play a crucial role in achieving the right degree of smoking.