Lohri’s sweet treat

To improve the flavour, one can also add fruits or fennel seeds. Depending on the recipe used, it has a creamy or light green colour when it’s done. Because it doesn’t contain any milk or processed sugar, dieticians and food scientists consider it to be among the healthiest dessert options. Additionally, it is a “perfect alternative” for someone who is lactose intolerant, according to Dr Poonam Aggarwal, a food scientist at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. “We conducted an experiment in our laboratory and concluded that sugarcane juice is lactose-free and has a high carbohydrate content. It’s also quite nutrient-dense since, in addition to carbs, it has a variety of vitamins, minerals including iron, and important amino acids. When compared to rice pudding made with milk, sugarcane rice pudding has a longer shelf life. It is, in my opinion, among the greatest delicacies to be enjoyed in the winter.”