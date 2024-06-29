Love biryani and beer? Meet Beeryani

When you pop open a bottle, it gives off the aroma of biryani, which lingers. When you take a sip, however, you taste beer, with a strong aftertaste of cinnamon.

Beeryani was born out of desire to introduce a new flavour in the alcoholic beverages market in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reported The Hindu.

"We were three months into the R&D process, we had everything in place — the brewery and brewmasters — what we didn’t have was the flavour of the beer," Naraparaju, the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Blockbuster Beeryani, was quoted as saying by the publication.

As the Blockbuster team worked and meetings became regular, office lunches became common, where biryani was a usual feature and loved by all members.

As the team sought a flavour to introduce, they realised that there were no regional flavours in Andhra an Telangana, decided to go with biryani.

Blockbuster was founded by three "globe trotters", its website says, who wanted to raise the "sub-par" standards of beer in the Indian market.

The company started its operations in 2017, and its products can be found in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.