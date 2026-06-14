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Homelifestylefood and drink

Mango season: Recipes, memories that keep summer alive

Mango chunks, ragi hurihittu slurry, a drizzle of coconut milk, a few soaked almonds, and elakki banana slices, pureed and watered down just so.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:44 IST
FoodSpecialsMango

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