Mango season: Recipes, memories that keep summer alive

<p>It is mango season, and there seems to be a surfeit of mangoes everywhere, possibly owing to air freight and logistics challenges in exporting. In my community alone, we’ve had messages from at least ten farms offering different varieties of the king of fruits. I’m trying to sample as many as I can, along with my daughter, who is home for the summer. The high notes of Imam Pasand complementing the linear inflection of Badami, for instance, offer a sweet spot where you can employ them in distinct recipes from sun-up to sun-down, and still be left with more ways to consume them. This morning, we made a curious smoothie, drawing inspiration from the ragi porridge I grew up drinking, and mixed in chunks of Imam Pasand sourced from a farm in Chitradurga, the best we’ve had this season.</p>.<p>Mango chunks, ragi hurihittu slurry, a drizzle of coconut milk, a few soaked almonds, and elakki banana slices, pureed and watered down just so. I could swear this is what the food of the spheres tastes like.</p>.India's export credibility under lens as Nepal, Japan curb mango imports.<p><strong>The delight of raspuri</strong> </p>.<p>A special memory comes to mind this time of the year — long summer days spent in my ajji’s house in South End Circle, squeezing raspuri lots into a big steel bowl, waiting for her to shower in powdered cardamom, and mixing it all up vigorously with a long-handled ladle. Scooping hot-bellied pooris with this messy, lumpy, fibrous and juicy seekarane, seated on a reed mat in the backyard, as the birds chirped within earshot and squirrels scurried along the garden, made us feel like we’d won the jackpot in life. Today, urban life allows for such perks as sticking a fork in de-skinned, cubed mangoes, and many young ones barely even look at their bowls of fruit, eating perfunctorily to the rhyme and rhythm of a TV show. </p>.<p>Whether it is eating totapuri mango slices peppered with salt and chilli powder on the roadside, or making mango leather to enhance the shelf life of the fruit, mango traditions are not restricted to nostalgic reminiscences alone, they actually support ecological resilience by helping preserve culinary knowledge, and local food systems. Across cultures, traditional mango practices call for heirloom varieties, seasonal eating, and inter-generational skills that defy the homogenisation of food. Research shows that India alone has over a thousand mango varieties, many adapted to specific microclimates and culinary uses. Still, it is the export-friendly varieties that are favoured commercially. Protecting traditional recipes and rituals offers incentives to keep lesser-known mangoes alive.</p>.<p><strong>Pickling for later use</strong></p>.<p>A good example is the tradition of pickling, a knowledge system that considers multiple factors like mango maturity, spice ratios, salt and oil preservation techniques, and seasonality. The practice emerged as a method that allowed households to store raw mangoes for year-round use. The appemidi mango pickle here in Karnataka, uses small, wild mangoes from the Western Ghats are used almost exclusively in pickling. Local communities distinguish these among other hyper-local varieties based on flavour, fibre, aroma, and suitability for brining, passing on the recipe orally across generations. Conservationists argue that preserving these culinary traditions is essential to protecting the genetic diversity of appemidi trees, many of which grow naturally and are increasingly threatened by mono-culture farming. </p>.<p><strong>Make the most of the season</strong></p>.<p>Here are some ideas to engage young ones more actively and mindfully in your family or community, this mango season:</p>.<p>• Set up a DIY pickling station. Go to the market, buy raw mangoes, cut them and dry them in the sun until the moisture evaporates. Keep a bunch of masalas, salt, oil lined up on a table and let them spoon these ingredients into a clean, dry bottle. Talk to them about how pickles “ripen” in the sun, and let them experiment with this.<br>• Encourage kids to eat a mango whole — no peeling, cutting, chilling. Just use teeth and hands to take a fine mango apart and relish its goodness. <br>• Involve the kids in making mango-based dishes. Simple desserts that are rooted in tradition, without being burdened with the onus of pretti-fication for instagram or other socials. Cut up a few mangoes, soak them in fresh-squeezed coconut milk, add a drizzle of honey, a speck of powdered cardamom. Let this sit in an earthern pot for a few hours and enjoy it after a meal.<br>• Go to a mango farm and let the kids pick their mangoes, with some background about varieties and ripening timelines, they will enjoy the fruit more because they get the story of its origin.<br>• Host a recipe exchange or a potluck where people bring traditional mango dishes and share stories about them. Have the kids pitch in to make a cooling drink like aam panna or aam lassi!</p>.<p><em>(Ranjini is a communications professor, author, and podcaster, straddling many other worlds, in Bengaluru. She’s passionate about urban farming and sustainable living, and can mostly be found cooking and baking in her little kitchen, where, surrounded by heirloom coffee kettles and mismatched tea cups, she finds her chi.)</em></p>