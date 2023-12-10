Marzipan magic

Finally, a video shows how marzipan is made today following time-honoured recipes but with the help of state-of-the-art machinery. Almonds are first blanched (soaked in hot water and skin peeled off) and then powdered finely. The sugar goes in next (also powdered) and then the mixture is stirred over a flame to create a thick, gooey consistency. After cooling, the marzipan is ready to be moulded, covered with chocolate, or used in any other recipes. In 1996, Lübeck Marzipan was given the “protected designation of geographical origin” tag in the EU, similar to say Champagne, Gouda cheese, etc. Only marzipan produced in Lübeck and the neighbouring towns of Bad Schwartau and Stockelsdorf can be called Lübeck marzipan and it can contain no more than 30 percent sugar.