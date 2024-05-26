Nutritional needs in Thalassemics

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. A balanced diet provides the body with the necessary raw materials for optimal functioning. This principle applies to individuals with Thalassemia, whether they are transfusion-dependent or independent. Macronutrients, such as carbohydrates, protein, and fat, should be consumed in balanced amounts. However, good quality protein intake is very vital as most Thalassemics are growing children and are in their metabolic phase.